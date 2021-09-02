Washington state-based car clubs and Lend A Hand Foundation photo & caption

Members of the Washington stated-based car clubs, Dynasty and Muamua le Atua, along with members of “Lend A Hand Foundation” outside the Seattle/ Tacoma International Airport waiting the arrival Tuesday evening of the first seven-workers from American Samoa recruited to work at Taylor Farms Northwest Inc. in Kent, Washington. Other workers are transiting through Honolulu upon arrival from Pago Pago on the Aug. 30th medical charter. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]