Valentine's Day is any day you make plans for a romantic escape to Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa has all the makings of a dream romantic escape, which makes the islands a top choice for weddings, honeymooners, and couples looking for a special way to rekindle the flame, celebrate, or spend quality time.

The Samoa Tourism Authority says, imagine spending a few days with your nearest and dearest dining under the starry skies and waking up to the sound of clear turquoise waters lapping at the smooth white sands in front of you.

“Aside from the uninterrupted peace and tranquility Samoa offers couples against the picture-perfect backdrop of idyllic beaches, gentle balmy seas, and coconut palms, Samoa is also an oasis of romantic sights, sounds, and activities.

“Your time together on the islands can be as chilled or as active as you like and no two days must be the same – unless you want them to be, of course.”

The tourism Authority further outlined that Samoa is pure perfection when it comes to offering couples the chance to spend some time together in a naturally romantic setting, so it’s no surprise that the islands are home to some of the most beautiful and luxurious beach resorts in the world.

“Wherever choose to stay on your romantic escape, you’ll have the chance to while away the hours relaxing among the palm groves, sipping from a freshly cut coconut, or taking a dip in the lagoon only metres from your room.”

There’s no shortage of beaches in Samoa but voted one of the top ten beach destinations in the world by Lonely Planet, Lalomanu beach is definitely worth a visit on your romantic break.

Situated on the south-eastern tip of Upolu, Lalomanu beach has brilliant white-sands Samoa is known for with stunning views out towards the smaller outer islands. It’s a protected marine reserve and is “perfect for sharing a snorkelling experience with your partner, giving you a rare opportunity to effortlessly watch tropical marine life glide before your eyes – perhaps including a turtle or two.”

“You might also choose to stay in an authentic Samoan fale at Lalomanu beach.

“While fales are typically more basic than a five-star resort, they give you a unique chance to experience traditional island life with the romantic ambience of cooling ocean breezes, starry night skies, and uninterrupted sea views.”

STA goes on to point out that “with so many idyllic beaches all around Samoa, it’s not hard to find a stunning secluded spot to enjoy some quality time with your loved one.”

It says whether you’re staying on the island of Upolu, Savai’i or elsewhere, you’re already experiencing a remote tropical paradise, but Samoa is also made up of some much smaller and mostly uninhabited islands which are ideal for day trips and where couples can feel truly alone.

“The islands of Nu’utele, Nu’uala, Fanuatapu, Fatuanava, Nu’ulopa, Lepuia’i, and Nuusafee are scattered around the main islands of Samoa which make them accessible by water taxi or part of a guided tour, and some can even be included as part of a guided kayak excursion.

“While the untouched coral gardens around the islands are ideal for private snorkelling experiences, you could even land on a faraway beach of your choosing for some rest and relaxation.”

According to STA, you can also explore “the islands of Samoa by scooter” — this “is easily one of the most convenient, stress-free and intimate ways for couples to get around.”

It concludes that “when it comes to idyllic romantic breaks, Samoa really is hard to beat.”