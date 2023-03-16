Two health studies for Pacific Islanders are looking for online participants

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — if you’re a native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander you may be eligible to take part in one or two health research studies, both of which take place online thru Washington State University.

To participate in either study you must:

• Self-identify as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have your own smartphone with a text and data plan

• Have an active email account

• Have reliable internet access

• Understand written and spoken English.

STUDY # 1 MASC-UP study

IREACH, the Institute for Research and Education to advance community Health is seeking participants for a 6-month study that involves completing online surveys and taking your temperature 100 times over the 6 months with a smart thermometer provided by the study.

If you are eligible and selected for this study you may receive $250 in gift cards for your time.

To apply or receive more information contact: ireach.mascup@wsu.edu

STUDY #1 — Healthy Hearts Among Pacific Islanders Study

This study requires that you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes or pre-diabetes and consists of the following:

• 4 Zoom classes aiming to support healthy blood pressure

• Zoom classes are 1 hour each, every other week for 8 weeks

• Small class size (4-6 people)

• Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander teachers

• Classes celebrate islander culture & strengths

• Health & wellness binder with lessons & resources

• Peer support and goal-setting.

Study participants may receive grocery credits, gift cards, and other items valued up to $350 for time and effort.

If interested in participating in this study fill out the eligibility form at: iamhhapi.org and you will be contacted.

For more information email: i.am.hhapi@gmail.com

Healthy Hearts Among Pacific Islanders study has been approved for human subject participation by the Washington State University Institutional Review Board.