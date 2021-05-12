TTFAAS Banner to hang in Interior Smithsonian Museum

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — During a zoom meeting with members of the Tagata Tutu Faatasi Alliance of American Samoa, Ms. Tracy Baetz, curator of the Interior Smithsonian Museum in Washington and Ms. Tanya Joshua, Deputy Policy Director/ Communications of U.S.DOI, requested the TTFAAS Banner to be hung in the museum.

The non-profit organization has agreed, and will send the banner next month after the 5th Repatriation flight (in June). The banner has been used each time TTFAAS has held a Thank You Wave in the Territory.

The blog from DOI about the banner can be found at: https://www.doi.gov/oia/oia-bligs-stranded-nearly-year-finally-returning...

TTFAAS has continued to be proactive, welcoming back repatriated residents, while also helping those still stranded, awaiting the ‘phone call’.from the Department of Health. Of note: There still has been no word from DOH if service animals will continue to be banned on the Repatriation Flights.