"Trust the Facts, Get the Vax" were just some of the posters at the wave along the roadside in Tafuna on Saturday, Oct 23, 2021, urging the American Samoa community to get their COVID-19 Vaccination. The Wave was spearheaded by the Tagata Tutu Faatasi Alliance (TTFAAS) and Le Fetuao Samoan Language Center, in conjunction with the Department of Health. [photo: TTFAAS[