Chief of Staff Loa Tuimavave T. Laupola attended a tour of the USS Omaha recently where Loa was delighted to visit the control center, accompanied by U.S. Navy Commander Kevin Smith. Commander Smith remarked, “It was a privilege to visit such a beautiful area of the U.S. We appreciate the hospitality and look forward to a continued strong partnership as we work to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.” [courtesy photo]