Tauiliili Howard F. Helg passes surrounded by family

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A friend, mentor, coach, and partner to many in American Samoa, Tauiliili Howard F. Helg passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at the age of 70, with many members of his family by his side, after a short battle with Cancer.

A longtime businessman and silent benefactor to many in American Samoa, Howard operated several businesses that were as diversified as he was, all mirroring the many facets of his interests and personality, from building management in the Pago Plaza, a technology company (VCX) which unbeknownst to many operates the third largest communications and wireless network on the island, and Emelio’s Restaurant, a homage to and named after his grandfather Emil Fabricius who owned and operated one of Samoa’s first bakeries, located on Beach Road next to the Catholic Church in Mulivai, Samoa. He was the son of Jacob Helg and Colleen Fabricius.

A quiet and reserved man, his greatest gift was his desire to serve and help those who needed a hand and doing so quietly with humility and kindness.

Tauiliili is survived by six children, twelve grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his six siblings. Tauiliili Howard F. Helg will be laid to rest at a funeral service on Sunday, February 5th, at Fry Memorial Chapel in Tracy, California.

Samoa News offers its sincerest condolences to the Helg family for the loss of their father, uncle and partner. Howard was a dear friend and worked with the owners of Samoa News, the Annesley Family for many years as not only a friend but also as an advisor. He is missed.