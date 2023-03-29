Ta'u kids with their va'a apa photo & capation

Ta'u kids with their va'a apa at the beach holding their own boat race. Island innovation and a childhood memory for most who grew up in Manu'a. The Va'a Apa is constructed using aluminum sheet metal for roofing and lumber and a few nails to make a boat. One of the Flag Day events, in the 1970s, featured single-man canoe races in the va’a apa, as well as in the small single hull wood canoes. [photo: Justine Puniolo Gago/ Manu’atele Facebook]