"Tatau: Marks of Polynesia!" at the Bishop Museum

Honolulu, HAWAII — Through photographs taken in a studio and on location in Samoa, "Tatau: Marks of Polynesia" showcases the work of traditional tatau masters alongside that of younger practitioners and artists who are adopting tatau’s motifs and styles for new media and art forms.

This exhibition is an opportunity to learn what tatau signifies in Samoan culture, and how it helps Samoans and other Polynesians living abroad stay connected to their identity and heritage.