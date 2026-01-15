Tapping into the Polynesian football pipeline photo & caption

New Mexico Highlands University head football coach Kurt Taufa’asau, at left, is part of a university contingent heading to the Pacific Islands to expand NMHU’s recruiting impact in the area. A key component of that progress is tapping into the Polynesian football pipeline — a pathway Taufa’asau knows firsthand. Once an overlooked player himself, he earned a scholarship to New Mexico Military Institute after participating in a June Jones-sponsored Goodwill Mission, in American Samoa [John Vestal/Sports Fanatic Photography]