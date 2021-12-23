Talofa lava and Merry Christmas from Amata

Washington, D.C. — “As we celebrate the Lord Jesus Christ this holiday season, we are nearly two years into the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic. We are truly blessed that American Samoa has successfully prevented the spread of the virus on our shores. Two years ago, we endured a sudden but lasting disruption to all our lives. Just last year at the holidays, nearly all of us were still awaiting the vaccinations that were then new and not yet widely available. A year later, we are much better prepared and hopeful.

“Merry Christmas to our beloved people!

“I wish you all the joy of this special season as you spend time with family and friends. Many will be thinking of family away for their studies, military service or other reasons, and may God bless your families and Christmas celebrations. At this time of year, we always think especially of our many military families. We love and miss our service members, and appreciate your important service.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have many reasons to feel joyful. Enjoy this wonderful Christmas season with your families and churches. May God bless American Samoa and the United States.

"Soifua, Congresswoman Uifa’atali”