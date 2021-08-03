Ads by Google Ads by Google
Tafaoga Tuioti Mariner Markowitz burial photo & caption

Tue, 08/03/2021 - 10:12am
The Markowitz family gathered Monday at Hawaiian Memorial Cemetery in Kaneohe, HI for the burial of Tafaoga Tuioti Mariner Markowitz. Pictured: Aaron Tui, Catalina Salafai Markowitz Tui, Abraham Markowitz and Winnie Markowitz watch as their father, Barry Markowitz, shovel in hand, prepares to bury their mother. Tafaoga's brother Pelesi Tuioti Mariner, Mauga Tuioti Mariner, & sister Sisa Fuimaono represented their Samoa Family prevented by the pandemic's closed borders from attending.  [Photo by Al Sim, © Barry Markowitz, 2021]

