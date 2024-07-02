Super Grans helping others to help youngsters

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — SuperGran mentors share their knowledge and skills with people in their communities through the concept of kaitiaki — a guardian, a person who has been given a responsibility to protect something, especially nature or the environment: Traditionally, Maori held that each bend of the river had a kaitiaki (guardian).

We sometimes talk about the power of one person to make a difference.

Well an idea a Lower Hutt woman had some thirty years ago has gone on to help thousands of kiwis - and all by harnessing the power of community.

SuperGrans has just opened its twelfth agency, meaning locals in Gore now have access to the skills and knowledge of a team of SuperGrans there.

SuperGrans is a nonprofit organization in New Zealand offering free support service for individuals and families, with group workshops to help families develop capabilities in cooking, craft, gardening household management and more. It is a community-based organization highlighting the concept of tautua.