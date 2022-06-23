StarKist honors fathers photo & caption

Candy ulas, envelopes and lots of food were the highlight of most Father’s Day luncheons at work places and offices this past week, before the 3-day weekend also celebrating “Juneteenth” kicked in. That was the scene last Friday, June 17, 2022 at StarKist Samoa.

Here are some of the fathers and sons in the StarKist HR & Safety Department who were honored during a luncheon hosted last Friday. They're pictured with their Department Manager Molly Schuster (seated, far left) during the celebration. [photo: StarKist Samoa]