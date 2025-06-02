Southside Samoan SDA Church- Washington State dedicates new church building

Washington State — The Southside Samoan Seventh-day Adventist Church building at Spanaway, Washington State was dedicated and blessed this week by Pastor Doug Bing, the President of the SDA Washington Conference.

Among the guests were the President of the SDA Samoan Churches across the US States Pastor Manuao Manui’a, and Senior Pastor Dr. Erika Puni. Hundreds of members and special guests attended the celebration.

92-year-old Elder Saofa’ilēta Siolo Leutele of the Southside Samoan SDA church was given the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the new church building.

During the church dedication, Pastor Bing spoke about the importance of sacrifice and dedication for the Lord. He commended church members for the beautiful church building and their successful completion of the project work, however, he reminded them that people were more important to the Lord than the building.

“This is a beautiful building, but within you and I, is where the Lord dwells,” Pastor Bing said.

Southside Samoan SDA church Pastor Anthony Lavea was overwhelmed with excitement. “We are so happy and greatful to God for everything,” he said.

“We thank God first and foremost for His love and grace; we truly believes that He has been with us from the beginning of this work, and if it weren’t for Him, this dream wouldn’t have come true.”

Southside Samoa SDA church Lead Elder, Komisi Siolo Leutele echoed Pastor Lave’s statement.

He said that it was during the construction they encountered a lot of challenges while working on the new church building.

“The highlights of this work for us and for me personally is that even with little people we have in our church family, we were able to complete this project,” he said.

He also acknowledged the love and support from many church families and friends, as well as those who are a part of the Washington Conference.