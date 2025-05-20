Siapo Mamanu started in Leone completed at SA/MOA exhibition

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The First Nations of Lutruwita Tasmania, Performing Lines Tasmania, in association with Ten Days on the Island Arts Festival, opened the SA/MOA (sacred/centre) Exhibition this year, where siapo mamanu made by local artists Su’a Uilisone Fitiao and Reggie Meredith Fitiao, founders of Fa’asamoa Arts nonprofit, and others by ASCC students were a part of the exhibit.

A siapo mamanu (freehand style) tapa that was started in Leone village was also completed with the Lutruwita community on site as a symbol of connecting the communities near and far.

“For us, this siapo mamanu was a very important step in bonding with others. With a few paogo brushes and some natural dyes from home, our workshop in Lutruwita provided an inclusive feel that all hands are needed to complete this Siapo,” explained Reggie Fitiao.