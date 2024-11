Samoana High School Class of 1986 38th Reunion held in Tucson, Arizona this month with Chaplain Vaioa Leau, Kitiona Peneueta (JR), Maryann Manuma Morris, Fetulele Lutu Cook, Audra Stevenson, Malie Steffany Malepeai, and Se'epa Manu'a Poiali'I able to make it to the get-together. [courtesy photo]