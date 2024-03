American Samoa made its mark (featuring a cultural showcase by its Young Ambassadors group) and an opportunity to promote it on a global level at the SelectUSA summit with about 4,200 participants from all over the globe.

Ms. Colleen Fisher (next to DOC Director Petti Tagipo Matila), Regional Director for the US Commercial Service in the South Pacific visits the American Samoa booth at the recent SelectUSA summit. [ASG photo]