Samoa's discus thrower is the first Pacific Islander to make Olympic Track & Field final

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's Alex Rose has qualified for the final of the men's discus at the Paris Olympics, with a throw of 62.88 metres.

The 32-year-old is the Oceania record holder in the event, throwing 70.39m in Oklahoma, United States in April 2023.

His first throw in Stade de France turned out to be his best, as he fouled his second throw and his third reached 60.94 metres.

The final will be around 7.30am Thursday, Samoa time.

Born in the US, Rose played American football and basketball in school, and took up discus while at Ogemaw Heights High School in Michigan.

He obtained dual citizenship with Samoa in 2012 through his father, who was originally from a small village in Samoa and emigrated to the US with a church band.

In 2011, he received an invitation from Athletics Samoa to represent them internationally.

"Every few years I'm going back, but honestly it's quite an expensive long trip — I work a full time job and I'm a dad and I'm training full time, so I don't necessarily have vacation time," he told Sky Sport.

He told World Athletics a year ago Samoa is "an incredible place".

"I wish I could go there more often," he said.

"It's relaxing in that the things that seem very important in the United States, grinding in your nine-to-five, become secondary.

"They're a very family-centred culture — honest, happy, peaceful individuals — and it gives you a chance to reflect on what's important in life."

In 2021, Rose was selected to be the Samoan flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's one of those moments that doesn't feel real," he said.

"I can't believe it was me.

"I've been very lucky to have a few staple moments that I'll never forget."

In six world championships appearances since his 2013 debut, he has twice reached the final (2022, 2023) with a best finish of eighth in 2022.

He finished fourth at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.