REMEMBERING THE 34 VICTIMS OF THE 2009 TSUNAMI photo & caption

Leone village just hours after the tsunami came ashore. Residents reported that there were two waves one after another that swept people out to sea. There were 8 deaths reported in Leone. In total, there were 34 victims in American Samoa. In honor of the 34 American Samoa victims, whose lives were taken by the Tsunami of Sept 29, 2023, Acting Gov. Talauega E.V. Ale directed that the flags of the United States and American Samoa shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise Sept 29, 2023 till sunset of the same day. [Samoa News file photo]