“Quick Reference Link” posted for travelers to territory

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — ASG has released the “Safe Travels American Samoa” quick reference guide with a link — as shown in this screen-shot — on it’s homepage saying that the government is actively monitoring travelers for public health and safety. And it focused on required checks points for travel to American Samoa from Hawaii, U.S mainland and abroad.

The site provides what’s required for a traveler, such as registering online 21-days out prior to departure, mandatory health assessment via telehealth or in-person; first-COVID test 10-days prior to departure and negative results emailed to “safetravels@doh.as” between 48-72 hours; the second-COVID test 5-days prior to departure; third-test 48 hours prior to departure.

Information on the web-link also covers “Quick Steps” for the Aug. 30th medical charter flight and the Safe Travels American Samoa “Requirements Checklist” for travelers and the airfare listed is $805 due by Aug. 25th paid to the Treasury’s Revenue Division.

Travelers are informed that that answering NO to any of the requirements on the Checklist, “means you do not meet Safe Travels requirements to enter American Samoa.” You may reapply to the Safe Travels American Samoa Program. For questions or information: [safetravels@doh.as]

The 21-days out for the Aug. 30th flight, to registered online at [www.americansamoapublichealth.com] was Aug. 9th.

Here is the link for the Quick Reference Guide: [https://www.americansamoa.gov/stas]

Acting Gov. Talauega Eleasalo V. Ale announced in a news conference earlier last week that the Aug. 30th medical charter is also a “test flight” bringing in about 50 to 100 passengers to test local preparations when commercial flights resume by Hawaiian Airlines as currently planned for Sept. 13th. (See Samoa News online edition Aug. 13th for details.)

As of yesterday there has been no new information from either the COVID-19 Task Force or the Governor’s Office whether or not a contractor has been awarded the Safe Travels American Samoa web-system for travelers entering the territory. But for now, the quick reference link on ASG website, provides available information to register and request more information.

