Polynesian Fire is a live music and luau dinner show in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina. It features the Lavata’i brothers, who were born and raised in the village of Nu’uuli, American Samoa. The brothers learned the art of Samoan fire knife dancing in 2002, training with HC Olo “Freddie” Uluao Misilagi Letuli, who is known as the creator of fire knife dancing. [courtesy photo: Sun News]