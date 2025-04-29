PhD Hoops USA taps up-coming Samoan basketball player

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Nathanael Amosa Wright who plays basketball for Centennial High School in Corona CA, was selected by PhD Hoops USA to represent the United States in international basketball competition on the 2025 SPAIN CUP TOUR in Spain between the dates of June 8- 16, 2025.

He is the son of Jennifer Amosa Wright and Simon B Wright III. Grandson to Tuumatavai Fa'asafua Amosa and Siaunofo Poloka Amosa from the village of Pavai'ai, American Samoa.

Out of a pool of applicants, Wright was chosen for this tour because of his talent, playing ability, character and desire to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

PhD Hoops USA believes in the development of young players both on and off the court, combining the thrill of international basketball competition with a cultural education that lasts a lifetime.