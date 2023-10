UH Rainbow Warrior Defensive Back, Peter Manuma, celebrated his first interception of the season by pointing acknowledgement to his family (seated directly above the Samoa News photo position). University of Hawaii was defeated by San Diego State University 41-34 on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex Stadium, University of Hawaii Campus, Honolulu, Hawaii. [photo: Barry Markowitz]