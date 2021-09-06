NZ-Samoan politician's son hilariously interrupts mom on Zoom
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 2:58pm
"Yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!"
Source: The Today Show
Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — Parents have become familiar with the reality of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's the juggle of taking care of kids and work responsibilities, sharing a Wi-Fi connection and simply, a general lack of boundaries.
But one working mom got to experience everyone's worst nightmare when her son interrupted her live Zoom interview in a very funny way."Hang on, my son is in the room," she says, turning to see her grinning boy with the unique vegetable in hand. Carmel Sepuloni tries to make a dive for the oddly-shaped root vegetable but her son is not having it and manages to keep it just out of her grasp. As she tries to keep it together, the moderator starts to laugh off camera.
Then, parents everywhere breathed a sigh of relief as the segment cuts away, as Sepuloni offers a "Sorry!" off camera.
"That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part," she tweeted last Sunday. "Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!"
In the short clip, Sepuloni can be seen on camera all dressed up for work and giving an interview on Radio Samoa. As she's speaking, the door suddenly opens and her smiling son appears, holding up an unusually-shaped carrot to the camera.
"A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you!" she posted. Sepuloni also swore off purchasing any "ugly vegetables" in the future. "*Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again," she wrote.