NZ-Samoan politician's son hilariously interrupts mom on Zoom

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — Parents have become familiar with the reality of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's the juggle of taking care of kids and work responsibilities, sharing a Wi-Fi connection and simply, a general lack of boundaries.

But one working mom got to experience everyone's worst nightmare when her son interrupted her live Zoom interview in a very funny way."Hang on, my son is in the room," she says, turning to see her grinning boy with the unique vegetable in hand. Carmel Sepuloni tries to make a dive for the oddly-shaped root vegetable but her son is not having it and manages to keep it just out of her grasp. As she tries to keep it together, the moderator starts to laugh off camera.

Then, parents everywhere breathed a sigh of relief as the segment cuts away, as Sepuloni offers a "Sorry!" off camera.