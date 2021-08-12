Newly upgraded ASG Hawaii Office ready to serve Samoan community

Honolulu, HAWAII — Since the Coleman-Tufele Administration, the American Samoa Government (ASG) Hawaii Office has served one primary purpose, to cater to the needs of the greater [American] Samoan population of Hawaii and according to a press release issued by the Governor’s Office this week, that purpose will continue throughout the Lemanu-Talauega administration.

Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga and First Lady Ella (middle) pose with ASG Hawaii Office staff. [photo: Gov. Office]

This past Friday, August 6th, the Governor and First Lady hosted the reopening of the office on the 10th floor of the Airport Center. Due to COVID restrictions and the recent resurgence of cases, the opening was appropriately scaled back.

The special dignitaries present included Mayor of Honolulu Rick Blangiardi, Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green, and the Oahu 1st Circuit Judge Honorable Fa'auuga To'oto'o.

A myriad of other guests were also on hand including clergy, Pacific Island diplomats, representatives from the Congresswoman’s office, military, private sector, the executive branch and cultural leaders.

Invitees who attended the opening of the new ASG Hawaii Office in Honolulu on Aug. 6th. [photo: Gov. Office]

The Master of Ceremonies was HTC Malemo Tausaga. Reverend Elder Falelua Lafitaga, CCCAS Kanana Fou of Kunia, conducted the opening prayer and benediction. First Lady Ella P. Mauga performed the ribbon cutting, and Governor Lemanu Peleti Palepoi Sialega Mauga gave special remarks.

"We can never forget to serve one of Hawaii's fastest-growing minority groups that also serve as pillars of Hawaiian and military communities. It is my goal to renovate and improve the office and services for the Samoan community here in Hawaii and continue to open the doors of ASG as administrations have done before." He continued, “The Samoan proverb, E le o le fale, a’o le anofale — which loosely translates to, it is the internal components of the house that are more important than the house itself. Today's ceremony is not about how good the office looks, but it is about the quality of service the office will continue to give the Samoan community of Hawaii."

Hawaii Lt Gov Green also addressed the audience. He expressed his great appreciation to Governor Lemanu, the First Lady, and the people of American Samoa for the honor of witnessing the Opening Ceremony.

Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga and First Lady Ella, speak with Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green (left) at the new ASG Hawaii Office in Honolulu on Aug. 6th. [photo: Gov. Office]

Following the ceremony, a gift presentation of the to'oto'o and fue for Lt Governor Green and Mayor Blangiardi, and all other dignitaries.

The symbols of a High Talking Chief were gifted to show Green and Blangiardi that these tools assist them with gaining wisdom and the art of oratory that will hopefully help them during their terms as leaders of Hawaii. After a short tour of the office was conducted, Lemanu and the First Lady presented their inaugural gift for the new office.

The American Samoa Government “Hall of Governors” showing photos of the territory’s previous governors at the new ASG Hawaii Office in Honolulu. [photo: Gov. Office]