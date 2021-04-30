The New Throwin’ Samoan — Miss Pono Pa’aga-Fuiava

Silverdale, WASHINGTON — Central Kitsap High School Senior, Miss Ho’oponokau’ilani Larissa Pa’aga-Fuiava competes in the shot put event during a track-and-field meet at Central Kitsap in Silverdale, Washington. She won the Washington State title in the event in 2019.

Two years ago when Pono won the Class 3A state title in the discus and finished second in the shot put, Cougars throwing coach Bill Braun said Fuiava began hearing from colleges all over the country.

By her senior year, Braun figured, she’s have plenty of scholarship offers to consider.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports in 2020 and Fuiava saw her sky-high trajectory stalled.

Nowadays, Fuiava is still one of the top performers in the state in discus and shot put. She’s receiving interest for Division I schools, including the University of Washington, University of Southern California and University of North Carolina.

Her parents are Fogatiamaali’i Situe Fuiava, Jr. (Dad) from the village of Aunu’u, Ofu, Manu’a & Faga’alu & Mele Pa’aga Fuiava (Mom) from the village of Nu’uuli, Sa’ilele & Masausi.