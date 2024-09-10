National Park of American Samoa firefighters photo & caption
Tue, 09/10/2024 - 8:20am
As part of the Pacific Islands Fire Management team, the National Park of American Samoa (Samoa 61) firefighters have deployed to the Coffee Pot Fire Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park in California to contribute to the firefighting efforts.
Samoa 61 firefighters joined a group of Pacific Islands National Parks responders, including qualified individuals from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. [courtesy photo]