'More topless men please!' Shirtless Samoan athletes steal the show at Olympics Closing Ceremony

Tokyo, JAPAN — While the 'Topless Tongan' may have stolen the show at the Olympics Opening Ceremony, it was Team Samoa that caught the attention of the public at the Closing Ceremony.

Shirtless Somoan athletes left social media users hot under the collar as they stepped out for the Closing Ceremony in Tokyo, with viewers highlighting the 'growing trend' of hunky men parading around the Olympic stadium topless.

Last month it was Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua who set social media ablaze as he showed off his toned physic while waving his country's flag and leading the team out into the Japan National Stadium.