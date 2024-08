The Samoan Community in San Francisco has a new beauty queen! She is 19-year-old Miss Samoa Golden Gate Kerina T. Uputasi Paama, the granddaughter of Viliamu Paama and Uputasi Paama. Born in American Samoa, she proudly represents the villages of Fagatogo, Alofau, Pago Pago, Lepa, Saanapu, Saleimoa, Matatufu and Fasitootai. Congratulations Miss Samoa Golden Gate! May GOD bless your reign. [courtesy photo]