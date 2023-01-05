Meet the new House Members photo & caption

L-R: House Counsel, Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala, with new House Representatives, Malaeoletalu Melesio Gurr, Tapai Alailepule Benjamin Vaivao, Sauasetoa Tautoloitua Soliai Ho-Ching, Fiu John Saelua, House Clerk Vaiaitu Mulinuu Filo Manuía and Lead House Counsel, Nathaniel Savali; following the orientation of new members about their role, their attire and understanding House rules when they are in session. [photo: Christina Meyer Maele]