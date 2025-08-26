Maui gathering raises money for family of Officer O

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A plaque fixed to the front of a Maui Police Department vehicle on Monday, August 18, 2025, honored Officer Suzanne O, the first on-duty Maui police officer to die by gunfire in nearly 70 years.

A fundraiser to help support the family of the fallen Maui police officer took place in Wailuku Saturday night.

Office O was the second youngest of five children of the late Mr O, a Korean citizen and local business owner, and Mrs Suasua Simeaota of Nuuuli. The family migrated to Hawaii when Mr O fell ill. She attended Manulele Tausala Elementary and was in 5th grade when their family relocated to Hawaii.

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, Velzyland Burger Co., and Maui Frozen hosted the event in honor of police officer Suzanne O, who died in a shooting in Paia.

The fundraiser at Ululani’s Wailuku location on Maui Lani Parkway included food, live music, and a chance for loved ones to share memories of the fallen officer.

All proceeds go directly to O’s family.

There are also two official funds established in officer O’s honor to help support her family.

Those who wish to donate can send checks to:

The Maui Police Department

Make checks payable to The Suzanne O Memorial Fund, and mail them to: Shen O, P.O. Box 331278, Kahului, HI 96733.

The SHOPO Benevolent Fund

Make checks payable to SHOPO Benevolent Fund, and mail them to SHOPO, Attn: Officer Suzanne O, 1717 Hoe St., Honolulu, HI 96819.