March 2024 is Women's History Month

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The month of March is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the remarkable contributions that women have made to the history of this great nation.

Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the tireless efforts of women from all levels of society who have fought for gender equality, civil rights, and social justice — from suffragettes to civil rights activists, from scientists to artists, from educators to athletes, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the course of American history.

This month serves as a reminder of the critical and enduring legacy of women's contributions to our society. It inspires us to continue working towards a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Throughout the month of March, a tribute to honor the Samoan Women who have contributed to the history of the United States and continue to overcome challenges on their path to equality will be published by Samoa News in the spirit of community service and in commitment to our military women to honor their tautua.

Ua sili ofe le seuga, tautai a’e i nisi o tinā ma tama’ita’i mo lo latou sao aua lea ua fati magalo le ava nai Salemuliaga. Ua fa'apopo o ni aso ua, o aso folau ua le tu'ua. Tatou sailimalo fa’atasi ma le Atua e a'e ai i fanua, tumau pea ia te ia lona viiga nei ma aso uma. O upu masani a le atunu’u, “E au le ina’ilau a tama’ita’i.” Ona ou manatua lea o le tala i le pa a Aloaloolela, ia auomanu fa'amoemoega uma.

Tautau tausa’afia ma le fiafia.

Soifua, Folāsāitu CW4 Sorepa Fata Vaofanua Thomas, US Army

(Please note that they are not published in any particular order.)

CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER THREE, CWO3(R) IFONG LEE, UNITED STATES COAST GUARD (USCG)

CWO3(R) Ifong Lee made history in 2010 by becoming the first and only Samoan Chief Warrant Officer in the United States Coast Guard, specializing in Finance and Supply.

Her exceptional achievement has been recognized and documented by the USCG Historian's Office, standing as a testament to her unwavering dedication, hard work, and unparalleled service to the nation.

Ifong was born in Pago Pago and graduated from Samoana High School in the Class of 1995.

Of mixed Samoan and Chinese heritage, her journey to the Chief Warrant Officer rank was marked by challenges and triumphs, serving as an inspiring story that paved the way for greater diversity within the USCG.

In 2017, Ifong retired after 22 years of honorable service in the USCG. Her remarkable achievements and tireless efforts will forever be remembered and etched in the history of the USCG.

She is married to retired Lieutenant Daniel Lee of Tafuna, who also served in the USCG. The couple has three children, one of whom, SPC Shiloh Lee, is presently serving in the US Army and is stationed in South Korea.