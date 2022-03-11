Manumalo’s Academy’s Katherine Kim accepted at US Naval Academy

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is delighted to announce that Katherine Kim has been accepted for admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I’m so happy to congratulate Katherine Kim and announce this well-deserved acceptance,” said Congresswoman Amata. “She now has a fully qualified appointment to the Naval Academy in Annapolis. This represents a lot of hard work and a wonderful result for her. A special thank you to her mother, Seongshim Park, and to the memory of her father, Busam Kim. Finally, congratulations also to Manumalo Academy, and those teaching and influencing along the way.”

Katherine maintained excellent grades throughout high school. The Service Academies also consider high test scores and other factors. In addition to academic qualifications, however, those offered an appointment must also demonstrate extracurricular activities, volunteering or other roles showing leadership and motivation.