Manu Samoa Taualuga with SoCal Samoans photo & caption

Thousands of dollars were showered upon rugby Hall of Famer and Manu Samoa 7s Head Coach, Muliagatele Brian Lima and his player son, BJ during a Taualuga with Southern California Samoans at the Carson Community Center, Carson, California. Manu Samoa 7s has expressed their sincere gratitude to all in attendance as the team competes against much larger nations with vastly greater resources and sponsorships. [Photo: Junior Narayan, courtesy Barry Markowitz]