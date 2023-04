Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi (left) of Samoa, and Fofo I’iga I. F. Sunia of American Samoa posed for a photo last Friday morning. The two traditional leaders were the main speakers at last Friday’s event, “Leadership and the Samoan Language”, hosted by the Samoan Language Commission culminating the Samoan Language Month of March at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium. [photo: Oey Ameperosa]