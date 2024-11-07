Honoring Pauline Young’s life of service

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Pauline Young passed away at the age of 99 in Nu’uuli, American Samoa.

She is remembered in the community for her volunteer work with the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary at LBJ Hospital for many years, as well as her dedication to the Sacred Hearts Society — it was these women that bought the original tract of land that began the Tafuna Catholic diocese on what is now know as Fatuoaiga.

She volunteered at Hope House, and right up until she passed away, she was a parishioner of the Holy Family Cathedral Parish Catholic Church, International Community.

Her birthday celebration with the 50+ Club is well-remembered with a smile by many who saw the photo ops in the local paper each year at their luncheon that often included a merlot’ toast. And those that attended her birthday parties in her later years, do not forget her joy surrounded by family and friends as they danced, ate, and drank the night away with her.

Pauline is also known for her work with the Beautification Committee, and her membership in the Lavalava Golf club, where she held the honor of being its oldest member. She played in her last tournament, which was held in Hawaii, at the age of 90.

She remained active throughout the years bowling, gardening, tending to her beautiful orchids, sewing, selling her lovely handmade items and travelling. In addition to trips with the Samoa Golf Club, she made annual visits to her children in Colorado, Illinois and Virginia. A few special trips included Disney World Florida, Mexico, a cruise to Virgin Islands, Turkey, and fulfilling a lifetime dream of visiting the Vatican and seeing the Pope.

She was born in Apia, Samoa to Charles Kalolo Bartley and Louisa Bartley as one of 16 children.

She met the love of her life, Richard Young, as a teenager working in Pago. They married on December 5, 1942 in Samoa.

Together they had seven children: Margaret (Leo Prange), Richard Jr (Pamela), Fred (Gayle), Louisa (Jayson Borgen), Kenan (Nyla), Jeffrey (Kris), and Peter (Sandra). Eighteen grandchildren: Angela, Charles & Gabriel Prange; Richard III & Christopher; Bartley & Alisa; Brianna & Ryan Borgen; Alexander; Mitchell, Keana & Matthew; Brandon, Tiffany, Leolemau, Pikasone & Likaki, as well as fourteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

After traveling for 21 years with the Army, Richard and Pauline returned to American Samoa in1967.

While her family excitedly looked forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in June, they said they feel so blessed that she showered them with her unconditional love for 99 years and 5 months.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Margaret; and her son, Richard, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Fred, Kenan, Jeffrey, and Peter and her daughter, Louisa. She is also survived by her sister, Denise Thomas (New Zealand) and her brother, Gordon Bartley (Samoa).

Services to honor Pauline’s life will be held on Nov. 22, 2024.

Samoa News offers its condolences to the Young family on this sad occasion.

[Courtesy photo]