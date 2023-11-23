HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2023

Samoa News would like to take this time to thank everyone in the Community for your continued support during this special holiday — Thanksgiving.

It is a time of giving thanks and appreciating all that each of us bring to this life, a joyful kindness that sometimes is forgotten in our rush to complete our daily mundane tasks. Let’s embrace and celebrate the goodness in each of us and give thanks to the Lord for our moments of of gratitude — when we acknowledge our blessings.

We will be taking both Thursday and Friday off for this Thanksgiving, and will return on Monday, November 27th to publication. It’s been a tough year, we need the “pause”.

Be safe and have a joyous time with your family and friends — may God’s grace be with us all.