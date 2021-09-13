Getting the COVID vax is protecting yourself and others — photo & caption

In this photo, the Pago Pago gym was packed last Friday with people coming in for their COVID-19 vaccination. Reports from the Task Force revealed the cash incentive of $100 per vaccination campaign is achieving its intended results. From the start of the $100 incentive on Aug. 30 to Sept. 5th, a total of 2,168 doses were administered. As of Sept. 4th, 58.5% of the territory’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated while 66.1% have received their first dose. [photo: AF]