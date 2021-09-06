Fuiava family at Parents Day at the USAF photo & caption

I am blessed to share with you all with a humble heart the presence of my Mother “Dorothy Lototau Fuiava” all the way from American Samoa for my USAF Academy Parents Weekend, September 1-5. I was truly blessed with her presence to witness the blessings unfold for me in the Air Force Academy despite our boarders being closed. All the glory be unto our Heavenly Father for his unending blessings. Many thanks to my Manumalo Baptist church and family for all your prayers, love and support. ~ Dorvida Fuiava. , USAF Academy Class of 2025 [courtesy photo]