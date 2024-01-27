The fanciful (and sometimes spooky) life of Robert Louis Stevenson in Samoa

Honolulu, HAWAII — A new play at Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu, "Aitu Fafine," focuses on the life of acclaimed writer Robert Louis Stevenson and his family in Vailima, Samoa. Stevenson is best known for the classic novel, "Treasure Island." He moved to Samoa in 1890 and died there four years later.

Written by celebrated local playwright Victoria Nalani Knuebuhl, the play weaves together themes of relationships and the supernatural while examining the portrayal of women in literature.

It's directed by Lurana O’Malley, a theater professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She sat down with The Conversation in our studio to talk about the production.



