Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Urshla Letuli and Ioelu Ioelu wedding brings friends & family to gala event

Tue, 12/03/2024 - 8:21am
Mr. & Mrs. Ioelu

Las Vegas, NEVADA — Urshla Letuli and Ioelu Ioelu formally celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 30, 2024.

Family and friends from far & near joined the happy couple in an evening filled with music, great food, drinks and champagne, speeches and entertainment. It was the joy for many of seeing each other after a long hiatus with people traveling from American Samoa, Hawaii and the mainland to be merry with the happy couple.

Mr. & Mrs. Ioelu are seen here cutting their cake. Congratulations to the couple and may their journey together be in God’s grace.

 

 

Copyright © 2024 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media