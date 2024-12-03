Urshla Letuli and Ioelu Ioelu wedding brings friends & family to gala event

Las Vegas, NEVADA — Urshla Letuli and Ioelu Ioelu formally celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 30, 2024.

Family and friends from far & near joined the happy couple in an evening filled with music, great food, drinks and champagne, speeches and entertainment. It was the joy for many of seeing each other after a long hiatus with people traveling from American Samoa, Hawaii and the mainland to be merry with the happy couple.

Mr. & Mrs. Ioelu are seen here cutting their cake. Congratulations to the couple and may their journey together be in God’s grace.