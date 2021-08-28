Fa'anana Jerome Grey named Polynesian Artist of the Decade

Tacoma, WASHINGTON — Renowned Samoan-born entertainer Fa'anana Jerome Grey has been awarded the Polynesian Artist of the Decade award by the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Washington.

The award was one of the highlights of the Samoan Cultural Week held recently.

The organizers say the award recognizes the composer of the popular “We Are Samoa” song and his outstanding contribution to the Polynesian music industry during his four-decade career. Fa'anana composed We Are Samoa while he and his band Ava were entertaining in what was, at the time, American Samoa's top restaurant and bar, Soli’s restaurant.

He performed the song for President Jimmy Carter and the US Congress in 1980.