Evotia Annie Tuiteleleapaga passes away in Nevada

Longdale, NEVADA — Evotia Annie Tuiteleleapaga, age 79, died Monday, March 11, 2024 in Logandale, Nevada. She was born March 3, 1945 in Pago Pago, American Samoa to Maiava Aimalefoa and Tumua Matu’u Toleafoa. On April 10, 1965 she married Teofilo Nikolao Tuiteleleapaga in San Diego, California.

Evotia lived in American Samoa until at the age of six her family moved to San Diego, California. She lived there for most of her life. She graduated as the Valedictorian from San Diego High School, then earned her Associates Degree from San Diego Community College. She entered the work place soon after, working many years at the Social Security Administration and later as an administrator for the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot. She was loved and respected for her commitment to God and family, for her intelligence and education and for being a loyal friend. She loved to sing in the church choir, play bingo and to socialize with family.

Survivors include her husband, Teofilo of Logandale, NV; three sons and three daughters: Pancho of San Diego, CA, Danny (Connie) of Anaheim, CA, Simeonica (Johnny Nomaaea) of Samoa, Loga (Jewel) of Logandale, NV, Venus (Mark) Tileia of San Diego, CA, Rosi (David) Rynard of Belton, MO; 25 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one brother and two sisters: Nerisa (Nofoaiga) Sualevai of American Samoa, Gail (Sene) Maae of Tacoma, WA, and Matuu (Sue) Aimalefoa of San Diego, CA.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Mina; one brother, Jack; daughter in law, Dorothy and one grandson, Jeremiah.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, Nevada. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.