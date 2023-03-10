DYWA honors two for International Women’s Day

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Department of Youth and Women’s Affairs in celebration of International Women's Day, this week acknowledged the work of women whose drive is behind living healthy.

Ola Malosi, the Fit Family coach and mentor, Mrs Leuila Ioane and 684 Xtreme Hip Hop instructor, and Nu'uuli CCCAS Faletua, Amelia Matagi Faasafua Amosa Malieitulua were honored.

MRS LEUILA IOANE DYWA PROFILE

Mrs Ioane is an alumni of Samoana High School where was Miss Samoana 2006-2007 and conducts early morning workouts at DYWA gym.

“Leuila now is SSG Ioane, currently serving as a E-6 Human Resource Sergeant here at our local US Army Reserves.

“Her assignments include duty as 42 A Human Resources, as well as being a 92 Yankee Supply Sergeant.

“As a civilian, Leuila is a full time Site Security Manager for the DEERS office.”

DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) is a worldwide, computerized database of uniformed services members (sponsors), their family members and others who are eligible for military benefits.

“Leuila is also a self-employed, 1st Generation entrepreneur who is the proud owner of Off Da Rock Tattoos (American Samoa first Public Health Certified Tattoo Shop) along with her husband, she runs her own Polynesian fashion company, Exclusive by Off Da Rock.

“Leuila has traveled internationally to promote her Exclusive brand as well as American Samoa to many International Runways. Some of these high Fashion platforms include PIR: Pacific international Runway (Australia 2017), LPFW: London Pacific fashion week (London 2018) and Life-Con Pacific fashion show (Samoa 2019).”

DWYA pointed out that apart from this, Leuila is also a very active member of the community.

“She is the Head fitness coach for the Olamalosi Fit Family. In 2014, her and her husband started the Ola Malosi program aimed at helping Reserve soldiers manage their weight and diet.

“Ola Malosi turned into a bigger program with coaches leading and assisting not only soldiers but also their dependents, as well as others, to living a healthy lifestyle.

“Leuila uses fitness as a tool to encourage positivity, determination, and ambition. She believes that leaders need to lead by example.

“She pushes everyone she coaches to always “be more” and encourages them to change their mindset from limited beliefs to abundance.”

A mother of three, Mrs Ioane is adamant in acknowledging that all their success is from the Lord.

Leuila lives out day to day, working to make use of God's gifts and prays to share His Word whether it be through their work as soldiers, fitness trainers, tattoo artist, and designer; it is all for the glory of God. As it says in 2 Chronicles 29: 14, “Everything comes from You, and we have given You only what comes from Your hand.”

FALETUA AMELIA DYWA PROFILE

Xtreme Hip Hop instructor, Nu'uuli CCCAS Faletua, Amelia Matagi Faasafua Amosa Malieitulua and her family. [photo DYWA Facebook]

Faletua Amelia and her husband attended Malua Theological College in Samoa in 2007 and the Pacific Theological College in Suva, Fiji in 2009.

“She and her husband returned to Malua Theological College at the beginning of 2010 to serve as Lecturers before leaving at the end of 2013 to pursue doctoral studies at the Graduate Theological Union at Berkeley, California.

“They left Berkeley in June 2017 when they were called to serve as Faifeau and Faletua overseeing ministerial/pastoral duties at the Congregational Christian Church of American Samoa in Nu’uuli.”

According to the DYWA Mrs Malieitulua’s focus is on her children and youth spiritual development both within her church and local community.

“And its evident in her work within various groups including her Sunday School, Youth Autalavou, Read to Succeed program, Aoga Samoa program, Aoga Samoa Tusi Faitau program, and in the past through collaborative work projects with the American Samoa Department of Education Community ASIA program and the American Samoa Humanities Council.

“She is a certified instructor for America Samoa 684 Xtreme Hip Hop, which is a group of local instructors that works in collaboration with the Department of Youth and Women Affairs (DYWA) under Governor Lemanu’s Health and Fitness Initiative to encourage and promote good health and fitness.

“She loves to serve her church, community and God. She is a mother to her son Leitualasa and spiritual mother to many. She believes that everything that she and her family have accomplished and achieved is ALL GOD NEVER US.”