Dr, Malik Faafetai Fuimaono — an advocate for Health Equity

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Health News is reporting in its March 7, 2025 issue that Malik F. Fuimaono, MD, FACP, DABOM, is making significant strides in the field of internal medicine and community health as a board-certified internist and hospitalist for Sounds Physicians and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The Health News article states that “in recognition of his exceptional teaching abilities, Dr. Fuimaono has been named Preceptor of the Year for the Mount Vernon region by the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) for both 2023 and 2024.”

Health News continued:

With nearly two decades of experience, Dr. Fuimaono’s commitment to providing comprehensive medical care to adult patients has positioned him as a respected leader in his field, particularly in addressing complex medical conditions such as diabetes, sepsis, stroke, and dementia.

Born in the US but raised in American Samoa and Samoa, the countries with the highest obesity rates globally, Dr. Fuimaono has a personal understanding of the challenges associated with obesity.

His family history has fueled his passion for helping patients struggling with weight management, making him a strong advocate for preventative care and wellness. His dedication to this cause is complemented by his dual board certifications in internal medicine and obesity medicine, showcasing his commitment to tackling obesity-related health issues.

As an Adjunct Clinical Professor and Internal Medicine Core Faculty for the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program at Skagit Regional Health, he finds purpose in mentoring the next generation of physicians. Dr. Fuimaono believes that fostering a new cohort of healthcare providers is essential to addressing the needs of an aging population and improving overall healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Fuimaono earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Auckland University in 2000, followed by his Doctor of Medicine Degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in 2006. He completed his internship at Seton Hall University School of Medicine and his residency at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he developed a robust foundation in internal medicine and healthcare delivery.

Among his professional affiliations, Dr. Fuimaono is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and serves on the Executive Council of the Washington ACP Chapter. Additionally, he is an active member of the American Obesity Association and the Society of Hospital Medicine and a founding member of the Healing Association of Pacific Islanders.

Alongside his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Fuimaono serves as the volunteer Medical Director for the Mapu Maia Clinic in Kent, Washington, a culturally grounded healthcare facility dedicated to serving Queer and Trans Pacific Islanders (QTPI) and other marginalized communities. His work at the clinic emphasizes the importance of culturally competent medical practices and the integration of community voices into healthcare decision-making, addressing the health disparities that affect underserved populations.

Dr. Fuimaono’s patient-centered approach is characterized by accessibility, cultural sensitivity, and individualized care plans tailored to the unique needs of his diverse patient base. He is committed to reducing barriers to healthcare access and addressing the social determinants of health that impact patient outcomes.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Fuimaono is a respected voice in the medical community, sought after for his expertise in managing complex medical conditions. His dedication to medical excellence and community well-being makes him an invaluable asset to both the field of internal medicine and the communities he serves.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dr. Fuimaono remains dedicated to lifelong learning and mentorship.

He draws inspiration from his upbringing in Samoa, where he learned the values of resilience and hard work. He is also deeply grateful for the unwavering support of his parents, family, and his beautiful wife, Tusi, who have been his pillars of strength.

Much of his grit and toughness comes from his grandmother, Saiaulama, whose influence shaped his determination and perseverance. His 5 children are a source of inspiration for him.

In his leisure time, Dr. Fuimaono enjoys traveling to Samoa, a place that holds a special significance for him. He also stays active through his love for rugby and basketball, sports that reflect his competitive spirit and commitment to health.

Dr. Malik F. Fuimaono continues to exemplify the ideals of compassion, cultural understanding, and clinical precision, solidifying his role as a trusted healthcare leader in Washington State. His ongoing contributions to internal medicine and community health initiatives are shaping a brighter future for patients and healthcare providers alike.

(BASED ON ARTICLE BY KAREN JOHNSON FOR HEALTH NEWS, MARCH 7, 2025)