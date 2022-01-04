Date change for third COVID test for travelers TO Am Samoa on Jan 6

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Passengers on the Jan 6 flight from Honolulu are being warned that missing the date change for their COVID Test #3 could result in becoming ineligible to travel on the flight. The test will now need to be administered 48 hours (Tues. Jan. 4) before the flight.

In what was titled as an urgent public service announcement from ASG, it stated “COVID Test #3, for the Thursday, Jan. 6 flight to be done in Honolulu, 24hours (Wed. Jan.5) before flight departure (HNL to PPG), the test will now be done 48 hours (Tues. Jan. 4) before the flight.

“This is in response to the COVID surge in Honolulu requiring more time for processing tests. Thus, COVID Test #3 MUST be completed at Capture Diagnostics Alamoana on Tuesday, January 4 and no later than 1:00pm Wednesday, January 5.

“We encourage all Jan. 6 travelers to complete their COVID Test #3 on Tuesday to ensure timely submission on the TALOFAPASS system. Failure to complete COVID Test #3 by Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 1:00pm, will result in being dropped from the Thursday flight.”

The announcement asked that people who know those who are traveling to American Samoa on the January 6 flight to please pass along the information.

For more information, please call DOH at 808-490-8887 or 808-490-8673.

The paid public service announcement is posted on the Samoa News website and Facebook page.

HAWAII COVID CASES

Hawaii reported 3,178 new COVID infections Sunday. The latest infections push the state’s total number of cases to 118,820.

The state also reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 1,094.

Over the past 14 days, the state says there have been 25,236 new COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday: