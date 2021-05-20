Daniel McMoore accepted at U.S. Naval Academy

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is happy to announce that Daniel Tifimalae Sovara Lutu McMoore has been accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy, one of the nation’s prestigious Service Academies.

“I’m very pleased to announce a fully qualified appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy for Daniel McMoore!” said Congresswoman Amata. “Congratulations and best wishes to Daniel, and a special thank you to his proud parents, Elinor Lutu-McMoore and David McMoore.”

At this time, two individuals have gained Service Academy acceptances from the exceptional class of nominations submitted by Congresswoman Amata in January.

Daniel was educated in American Samoa and studied this past year at Naval Academy Preparatory School. In addition to high academics and excellent test scores, those offered an appointment by a Service Academy must be thoroughly qualified through a range of extracurricular activities, volunteering or other roles showing leadership and motivation.

“A Service Academy appointment requires focus and hard work without a letdown throughout high school,” Amata said. “Each appointment is earned and well-deserved, and shows aptitude as well as academics. Congratulations to everyone involved in Daniels’s path to this opportunity.”