Coral Reef resilience photo & caption

Despite prevailing narratives of coral bleaching, the reefs of Am Samoa have been particularly resilient to warming temperatures that have laid waste to other corals. Scientists are finding out why, and looking for ways to use this knowledge to help reefs in other parts of the world. Sana Lynch, Casidhe Mahuka, & Valentine Vaeoso are proud that the reefs of Am Samoa may help reefs elsewhere. “It’s a good feeling that we have something of great value here,” Valentine said. [photo: Ari Daniel/ The World]