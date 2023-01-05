Congratulations Baby “B” — First of New Year 2023

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — O le pepe B. Mack e 7lb 70z le mamafa ua fa’amanuaina lona fanau mai i le meaalofa ua tapena e le PID ma le Kimberly-Clark® i lenei tausaga. O lo ua te’a nei o ia ma si ona tina i lona nuu o Aasu.

First baby born on Jan 1, 2023 — the new year, is a girl — B. Mack, who was born at 7:30 a.m. at LBJ Medical Hospital. Her mother, Faaleava Mack of Aasu is seen recovering with a gift pak for the newborn from Pacific Independent Distributors (PID) and Kimberly-Clark.

The mother and child have since left the hospital for home.

[ata: foa’i/ courtesy]